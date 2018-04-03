Ebo Whyte tackles family's hate for love in 'Special Delivery' stage play

news

2018’s first quarter play from Uncle Ebo Whyte was not different from his usual tackle of society’s most troubling scenarios with a touch of great humour.

As the norm has been, titles to his stage plays echo vaguely in one’s mind until the characters impeccably put on a show to tell what it’s all about. Special Delivery had the old characteristic packaged in freshly design feel to send the audience into a spectacular feel of frenzy.

This has been the scheme of seeing others do well in the society these days; terms and conditions apply.

It’s not a problem if the money you’re getting, the promotion, the car, that beautiful wife, the recognition you achieved is not more than they could ever achieve or your shine does not illuminate their path of darkness.

Simply put, you can do better but not better than them.

When a young man goes to seek counseling from his godparents concerning the lady he wishes to marry, he is blessed with both kind works and support concerning his marriage.

This suddenly changes when the ‘hustler’ reveals the woman of his dreams, his godparent’s daughter. Now, the ‘dabidabi 3b3yeyie’ is no longer valid and he’s not even fit to be the family’s houseboy to have even thought of marrying their daughter.

Millennials, however, think they always have a plan to go around their parents in times of troubling disagreements. This young man and the love of his life had a plan and executed.

But for a mother and father very keen on seeing their daughter go a certain path, going to the extreme to prevent their daughter’s marriage to this ‘hustler’ was an option they did not think about twice.

Years later, their path does not look right as they had anticipated leaving their daughter in danger of abuse and drunkenness as she tries to recover her bad image as painted to her children by her mother.

That’s where the humour kicks in.

Fights between siblings, grandmother’s special way of delivering insults to people she comes across, social media’s power of shaping wrong to right, the eagerness of Ghanaians to acquire a foreign accent, troubling relationships, a young lady’s task of providing for needy family among others is packages in funny lessons that inspire us to do better in the society.

Just that, life is not always a happy ending and Special Delivery hits the audience with a big blow of sad enacted to send chills down the spines of everyone watching.

And the act's placement proves a more thrilling depiction having laughed at one of best renditions of a popular hymnal as sang by prisoners in a throwback.

All is not lost, however, as the play finds a way to calm hearts before igniting fury.

But don’t take these words for it. Because whatever you’re feeling, there’s more to feel when you are in the zone watching a great deal of talents put on a show.

It’s not magic but you can never have enough of Uncle Ebo Whyte’s stage plays.

Just get your tickets for the show on Saturday, April 7 and Sunday, April 8 because frankly speaking, there’s a Special Delivery from the characters waiting for you at the National Theatre.