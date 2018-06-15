Pulse.com.gh logo
Open Doors Churches International celebrate Rev. Peprah-Antwi at 60


Open Doors Churches International celebrate Rev. Peprah-Antwi at 60

The Open Doors Churches International based in Accra will this Sunday, hold a special service to celebrate the 60th birthday of their head pastor, Rev. Benny Peprah-Antwi who was born on June 10, 1958.

Described as a true man of God, Rev. Benny Pepah-Antwi started work as a pastor on 8th August, 1984 when he  totally gave up on his career and business to take up the business of the kingdom. After successfully studying for a Diploma in Theology at the Faith Fellowship Bible School (1987) and later a Bachelor of Science in Theology with Management (Regent University), Rev. Peprah-Antwi has been in full time ministry since 1987.

Blessed with a beautiful wife and three wonderful children, Rev. Peprah-Antwi hosted the popular teaching series dubbed ‘Absolute Life’ on Net 2 TV for two years. Through this live-changing teaching series, many souls were won and countless lives were transformed.

play Open Doors Churches International celebrate Rev. Peprah-Antwi at 60

 

Rev Benny currently is the Head Pastor of the Open Doors Churches International (ODCI), a church he has been part of since he completed Bible School. He played key roles in setting up structures and various departments of the church including raising pastors, deacons/deaconesses and various church leaders who are making significant impact in the corporate body of Christ and nation at large.

The birthday celebrations comes off this Sunday, June 17 at the church auditorium, Nii Boi Town/New Achimota at 10am and is under the theme 'honouring a true man of God."

"On the occasion of your 60th birthday anniversary, your spouse Maa Juliet Peprah-Antwi, the children, grand-children, family and the entire membership of ODCI (home and abroad) will like to wish you a remarkable celebration and divinely declare that you continue to enjoy Gods favor in all your endeavours the rest of your life," a statement from the church eulogised the man of God.

"You have touched a lot of lives in this our generation, some of who are making strides beyond the shores of Ghana and we pray that the Lord continues to use  you even more than before," the statement added.

