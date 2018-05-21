Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Photos from the Velma Gardens exquisite collections


Photos from the Velma Gardens exquisite collections

The event was like another ‘ royal wedding’ and strictly by invitation with lots of fascinators.

Velma Accessories in collaboration with Events BY Floret presented a Fabulous 2018 Spring Summer Fashion Exposé to Showcase the Exquisite Collection from Velma’s Accessories dubbed “VELMA'S GARDEN “ last weekend in Osu.

The cocktail event witnessed beautiful and elegant hats at its best. It also had lots of celebrities in attendance. From KOD who was the MC of the night, Jocelyn Dumas, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Menaye Donkor and lots of fashion gurus were all present at the event.

The Pan-African Milliner is also launching for the first time in Ghana, a Collection of Men’s Hats for the Classy Gentlemen going Places.

