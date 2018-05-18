KOD cashes in on 'ALL OVER THE PLACE' controversy

news

Ghanaian Broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko is pure proof of the assertion, “there is nothing like negative publicity” as he takes advantage of his recent social media trolls on his ‘all over’ statement into a commercial venture.

Days after he was attacked on social media for saying John Dumelo’s wife was a perfect example of a ‘marriage material’ because she was not “all over” the place like some ladies, KOD, also a designer, has made shirts with the inscription ‘ALL OVER THE PLACE.’

KOD took to Facebook photos of new designed T-shirts under the Nineteen57 clothing line with the caption: “YOU ASKED FOR IT…you are getting it.”

The round neck T-shirts comes in different colors with bold inscriptions of ‘All over the place” on it with a mini embroidery of the Ghanaian flag on one side of the hand.