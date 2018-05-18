KOD cashes in on 'ALL OVER THE PLACE' controversy

The round neck T-shirts comes in different colors with bold inscriptions of ‘All over the place”.
Days after he was attacked on social media for saying John Dumelo’s wife was a perfect example of a ‘marriage material’ because she was not “all over” the place like some ladies, KOD, also a designer, has made shirts with the inscription ‘ALL OVER THE PLACE.’
KOD took to Facebook photos of new designed T-shirts under the Nineteen57 clothing line with the caption: “YOU ASKED FOR IT…you are getting it.”
