5 dresses from Moesha Bouduong you can take to church


Moesha Boduong is known for relatively provocative fashion style.

Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, has been mostly criticized for her style which mostly reveals her voluptuous physique but there has been a couple of time the actress dressed decently.

Why not draw some style inspiration from Moesha since there isn’t a time where looking for what to wear to church is an easy task because there are a lot you have to consider when trying out outfits you can wear to church.

Here are some awesome church outfit ideas inspired by Ghanaian sweetheart, Moesha Boduong take a look and get inspired.

1.

Dress from @madlynmodegh happy Sunday

2.

 

3.

 

4.

 

5.

 

