5 times Lydia Forson gave us awesome style goals


Pulse Fashion 5 times Lydia Forson gave us awesome style goals

Check out 5 style inspo from Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson.

Lydia Forson play

Lydia Forson
Fashion has always been an integral part of the Ghanaian movie industry. Fashion designers used the popular celebrities as muse to model their latest collections.

On or offset, dressing is no mean feat for our favorite celebrities. Paparazzi everywhere and fans on the other side ready with their smartphones to take selfies to update their social media.

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson is a style influencer who always manages to look stunning with her fashion statements.

Whether it is a red carpet event, movie premiere, interview or a day at the mall, Lydia looks effortlessly chic in her look and here are her best fashion moments for the first quarter of the year.

1.

Lydia Forson play

Lydia Forson

2.

Lydia Forson play

Lydia Forson

3.

Lydia Forson play

Lydia Forson

4.

Lydia Forson play

Lydia Forson

5.

Lydia Forson play

Lydia Forson

 

