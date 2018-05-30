Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

5 times Samira Bawumia gave us beautiful headgear goals


5 times Samira Bawumia gave us beautiful headgear goals

Head wraps are more than just a hair accessory for many Ghanaians.

  • Published:
Samira Bawumia play

Samira Bawumia
As Muslims across the world observe Ramadan, a period on the Islamic calendar when Muslims fast we present you style inspiration from the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia.

Samira Bawumia has contributed immensely to the Ghanaian fashion industry by wearing their couture to local and international events. Some Ghanaians have given her the accolade ‘beauty with brains’ and she never ceases to surprise us with new looks and projects.

One consistent fashion accessory we have noticed Samira can’t step out with is a headgear or headwrap which she pairs with her elegant apparels.

Head wraps are more than just a hair accessory for many Ghanaians. It speaks volume for itself.

As Muslims devote themselves further to their faith, ultimately becoming closer to Allah, or God,  here are 5 gorgeous ways they look stylishly during this period.

1.

Samira Bawumia play

Samira Bawumia

2.

Samira Bawumia play

Samira Bawumia

3.

Samira Bawumia play

Samira Bawumia

4.

Samira Bawumia play

Samira Bawumia

5.

Samira Bawumia play

Samira Bawumia

 

