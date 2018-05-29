Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

5 decent celebrity outfits for your slay time with Jesus at church


Check out gorgeous celebrities looks that will make you stand out at church.

Claudia Lumor

Claudia Lumor
After what we saw on our televisions and social media during the Royal wedding between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we are totally convinced that one can dress down stylishly to church and still be the talk of the town.

These celebrities can be airdropped onto any runway and pull off the whole thing with ease. Here are the standout looks for the week that can be worn to church.

1. Claudia Lumor

Claudia Lumor

Claudia Lumor

2. Sandra Ankobiah

Sandra Ankobiah

Sandra Ankobiah

3.

Naa Ashorkor

Naa Ashorkor

4. Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin

5. Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah
