After what we saw on our televisions and social media during the Royal wedding between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we are totally convinced that one can dress down stylishly to church and still be the talk of the town.

These celebrities can be airdropped onto any runway and pull off the whole thing with ease. Here are the standout looks for the week that can be worn to church.

1. Claudia Lumor

2. Sandra Ankobiah

3.

4. Salma Mumin

5. Jackie Appiah