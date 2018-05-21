13 times Sima Brew gave us cleavage-baring dresses

news

This is Ghanaian fashion designer, Sima Brew. The name behind most glamorous red carpet looks as worn by some female celebrities.

She was recently signed to Zylofon Media and we saw some of her designs on the 2018 Cannes Festival red carpets and some Ghanaian fashion lovers were not really impressed.

Sima Brew has won many awards for her originality, creativity, and class and we are always eager to see her next collections.

Some of Ghana’s style icons including Zynnell Zuh, Selly Galley, Jackie Appiah, Becca, Joselyn Dumas, Berla Mundi, Victoria Michaels, Bibi Bright among others have worn her dresses to big events. When it comes to elegant kente designs, Sima Brew is in a comfortable lead.

After carefully going through Sima Brew’s Instagram, we noticed a trend in some of her designs, cleavage-baring and we have compiled photos for your style inspiration.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.