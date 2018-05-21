Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

13 times Sima Brew gave us cleavage-baring dresses


Ghanaian Designer, Sima Brew has won many awards for her originality, creativity, and class and we are always eager to see her next collections.

Selly Galley, Zynnell Zuh, Berla Mundi and Becca play

Selly Galley, Zynnell Zuh, Berla Mundi and Becca
This is Ghanaian fashion designer, Sima Brew. The name behind most glamorous red carpet looks as worn by some female celebrities.

Sima Brew play

Sima Brew

 

She was recently signed to Zylofon Media and we saw some of her designs on the 2018 Cannes Festival red carpets and some Ghanaian fashion lovers were not really impressed.

Some of Ghana’s style icons including Zynnell Zuh, Selly Galley, Jackie Appiah, Becca, Joselyn Dumas, Berla Mundi, Victoria Michaels, Bibi Bright among others have worn her dresses to big events. When it comes to elegant kente designs, Sima Brew is in a comfortable lead.

After carefully going through Sima Brew’s Instagram, we noticed a trend in some of her designs, cleavage-baring and we have compiled photos for your style inspiration.

1.

Zynnell Zuh play

Zynnell Zuh

2.

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

3.

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

4.

Zynnell Zuh play

Zynnell Zuh

 

5.

Berla Mundi play

Berla Mundi

6.

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

7.

Zynnell Zuh play

Zynnell Zuh

8.

Victoria Michaels play

Victoria Michaels

9.

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

10.

Zynnell Zuh play

Zynnell Zuh

11.

 

Zynnell Zuh play

Zynnell Zuh

12.

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

13.

Becca play

Becca

 

