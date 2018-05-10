Zylofon’s fashion icon, Sima Brew shows major cleavage in see-through dress

Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Sima Brew shows major cleavage in see-through dress


Sima Brew’s officially makes sassy fashion elegant than her colleagues .

After being snatched by the Met Gala days ago, Ghana’s style gem finally drew our focus off the international fashion tabloids. Yes, Sima Brew, Zylofon’s fashion icon.

Sima Brew gave us all shades  of awe in her off white lace dress with ample cleavage in it. The mini lace dress is a simple piece but exudes lots of elegances and what some might label ‘’too much sauce’’. She also had a lighter shade of pink under the dress as linen around provocative areas.

Sima we all know is a force to reckon with regards to hair and makeup. She scored the look with a subtle face beat and lengthy brunette hair. Not forgetting her bejeweled off white shoes. She was all on point.

For your information, Sima Brew put this apparel together all by herself. She stands as one of the most inflencial celebrity designers in the country. She is the proof of the famous fashion saying; 'The life of a designer is all about fighting against all forms of disfigurement' with her constant stylish appearances.

