Selly Galley dazzles in a Sima Brew collection

Ghanaian style icon and actress, Selly Galley got our attention with her beautiful apparel and its all thanks to her style expert, Sima Brew.

Selly Galley, stunned many on social media with her gorgeous two in one dress which she calls double-edged glam and it is totally breathtaking.

The beautiful costume is by renowned stylist and designer extraordinaire, Sima Brew. The apparel has half of its side as a jumpsuit and the other like a ball gown.

The costume has some shiny elaborate detailing across it which gave it life on it’s on. She also perfected the look with her gorgeous makeup and hair.