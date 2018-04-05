Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Selly Galley dazzles in a Sima Brew collection


Pulse Fashion Selly Galley dazzles in a Sima Brew collection

It’s always fireworks when these two fashion gems work together.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Selly Galley dazzles in a Sima Brew collection play

Selly Galley dazzles in a Sima Brew collection

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian style icon and actress, Selly Galley got our attention with her beautiful apparel and its all thanks to her style expert, Sima Brew.

Selly Galley, stunned many on social media with her gorgeous two in one dress which she calls double-edged glam and it is totally breathtaking.

The beautiful costume is by renowned stylist and designer extraordinaire, Sima Brew. The apparel has half of its side as a jumpsuit and the other like a ball gown.

Selly Galley dazzles in a Sima Brew collection play

Selly Galley dazzles in a Sima Brew collection

 

READ ALSO:5 times Yvonne Nelson showed off enviable post-pregnancy body on Instagram

The costume has some shiny elaborate detailing across it which gave it life on it’s on.  She also perfected the look with her gorgeous makeup and hair.

Selly Galley dazzles in a Sima Brew collection play

Selly Galley dazzles in a Sima Brew collection

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: 5 times Yvonne Nelson showed off enviable post-pregnancy body on Instagram Pulse Fashion 5 times Yvonne Nelson showed off enviable post-pregnancy body on Instagram
Beauty Tips: 5 makeup mistakes every lady must avoid Beauty Tips 5 makeup mistakes every lady must avoid
Pulse Fashion: Shatta Michy mutes fashion critics with her corporate style Pulse Fashion Shatta Michy mutes fashion critics with her corporate style
Pulse Fashion: Gloria Sarfo goes blonde as she celebrates her birthday Pulse Fashion Gloria Sarfo goes blonde as she celebrates her birthday
Pulse Fashion: 5 style tips for plus size women Pulse Fashion 5 style tips for plus size women
Pulse Fashion: How Ghanaian female celebrities slayed during the Easter holidays Pulse Fashion How Ghanaian female celebrities slayed during the Easter holidays

Recommended Videos

Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style
Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle
Fashion: How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways Fashion How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s funeralbullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 makeup mistakes every lady must avoidbullet
3 Pulse Fashion Gloria Sarfo goes blonde as she celebrates her birthdaybullet
4 Pulse Fashion How Ghanaian female celebrities slayed during the...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion Juliet Ibrahim's son is all grown up in these...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion 5 style tips for plus size womenbullet
7 Pulse Fashion How to tie a head wrap in 3 fabulous waysbullet
8 Pulse Fashion Shatta Michy mutes fashion critics with her...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion 5 times Yvonne Nelson showed off enviable...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion Okyeame Kwame and his wife are our...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion 5 times Yvonne Nelson showed off enviable post-pregnancy body on Instagram
Pulse Fashion Shatta Michy mutes fashion critics with her corporate style
Pulse Fashion Gloria Sarfo goes blonde as she celebrates her birthday
Pulse Fashion 5 style tips for plus size women
Beauty Tips 5 makeup mistakes every lady must avoid
Pulse Fashion How Ghanaian female celebrities slayed during the Easter holidays
Photos Accra Fashion Week, breaking the style barrier like no other
Pulse Fashion Outfit of the day- Portia Arthur
Pulse Fashion Selina Beb showcases kente at 2018 New Orleans Fashion Week
Black Jesus Ghanaian model depicts Jesus Christ in his photo-shoot

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
3 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
4 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
5 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet

Fashion

Accra Fashion Week, breaking the style barrier like no other
Photos Accra Fashion Week, breaking the style barrier like no other
Portia Arthur
Pulse Fashion Outfit of the day- Portia Arthur
Selina Beb
Pulse Fashion Selina Beb showcases kente at 2018 New Orleans Fashion Week
Ghanaian model depicts Jesus Christ in his photo-shoot
Black Jesus Ghanaian model depicts Jesus Christ in his photo-shoot