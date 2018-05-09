Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Natural remedies to remove dark spots on your face


Natural remedies to remove dark spots on your face

Check out home remedies that could effectively fade or permanently remove dark spots.

How to get rid of dark spots

How to get rid of dark spots

  • Apply Lemon Juice

The acidity in lemons makes it one of the best bleaching agent and also helps reduce discoloration on your face.

It is always advisable to apply lemon juice on a small portion of your face to see how the reaction. If you have sensitive skin, I recommend diluting the juice with a bit of water. Use a cotton ball to apply the juice to the dark spots twice a day.

  • Use Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera play

Aloe vera
 

The gel of the aloe vera plant is full of antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and, E, which help to reduce brown spots and even out skin tone. Vitamin A speeds up your skin's natural shedding process, vitamin C brightens your complexion, and vitamin E renews the epidermis.

Aloe works especially well if you have dark spots caused by sun exposure because the plant has been used for thousands of years to relieve sunburns.

Cut off a piece of an aloe vera leaf and split it in half. Carve out the jelly-like flesh and apply this directly to your skin.

  • Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar play

Apple cider vinegar
 

Apple cider vinegar has become a popular kitchen product because of its numerous health and beautiful benefits.

Rich in antioxidants and minerals, apple cider vinegar can be used for the treatment of all sorts of ailments. Mix equal parts apple cider vinegar and water. You can apply this over your entire face because it is pH balanced, so it acts as a toner.

