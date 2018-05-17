Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah vs. Patapaa

news

The CEO of the giant entertainment hub, Nana Appiah Mensah has been sighted at the unveiling of Zylofon sponsorship of the unveiling of Zylofon Cash as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League wearing a sportswear very similar to what Patapaa wore during his just-ended media tour.

Patapaa recently got many netizens talking about his outfit which was a white tracksuit top and pants with some colorful designs across it.

Nana Appiah Mensah pulled a similar look today in a white Adidas tracksuit of white color. The apparel had the three stripes across the arm to the base of the pants which is the signature of the sports fashion brand.

Both gems wore it stunning ways but just to course some lighter social media conversations, we want to ask; which of these two celebrities wore it better.