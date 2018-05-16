Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Trendy Ghanaian celebrity bags that won't cost a month's rent


Pulse Fashion Trendy Ghanaian celebrity bags that won't cost a month's rent

There were surprisingly few labels that created luxury bags for celebrities and other versions for fashion lovers to rock.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jackie Appiah play

Jackie Appiah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Each year brings with it insanely beautiful bags as the fashion industry evolves and our favorite celebrities do a good job by flaunting them on their Instagram pages.

Sometimes,  all we can do is visit celebrity Instagram page to admire and wait patiently for discount sales to grab one for ourselves.

Designer bags are a steep investment and many of us can’t imagine spending our life saving on a fashion item. However, there were surprisingly few labels that created luxury bags for celebrities and other versions for fashion lovers to rock.

READ ALSO: The trend of kente fashion among Ghanaian celebrity brides

Next time you go any shopping center, visit the shops and you may be surprised to find any of these to pair with your apparels.

1. Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas play

Joselyn Dumas

 

2. Sandra Ankobiah

Sandra Ankobiah play

Sandra Ankobiah

 

READ ALSO: Ghana’s Jackie Appiah vs Nigeria’s Chioma, who wore it better?

3. Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah play

Jackie Appiah

 

4. Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson play

Yvonne Nelson

 

5. Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown play

Nana Ama Mcbrown

READ ALSO: These Zylofon actors were among the worst dressed on the red carpet

6. Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin play

Salma Mumin

 

7. Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui play

Fella Makafui

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: All the times Benedicta Gafah Channeled Nana Akua Addo’s style on the red carpet Pulse Fashion All the times Benedicta Gafah Channeled Nana Akua Addo’s style on the red carpet
2018 Cannes Film Festival: These Zylofon actors were among the worst dressed on the red carpet 2018 Cannes Film Festival These Zylofon actors were among the worst dressed on the red carpet
Pulse Fashion: The trend of kente fashion among Ghanaian celebrity brides Pulse Fashion The trend of kente fashion among Ghanaian celebrity brides
Pulse Fashion: See what your favorite celebrities wore to John Dumelo’s wedding Pulse Fashion See what your favorite celebrities wore to John Dumelo’s wedding
Guy Smarts: The OG avengers are so tight, they got matching tattoos Guy Smarts The OG avengers are so tight, they got matching tattoos
Pulse Fashion: Meet the stylish girlfriend of John Dumelo Pulse Fashion Meet the stylish girlfriend of John Dumelo

Recommended Videos

Fashion: 4 Fashion items every lady should have in her closet Fashion 4 Fashion items every lady should have in her closet
Virgil Abloh: Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer
Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style



Top Articles

1 2018 Cannes Film Festival These Zylofon actors were among the worst...bullet
2 Pulse Fashion Ghana’s Jackie Appiah vs Nigeria’s Chioma, who wore it...bullet
3 Pulse Fashion Meet the stylish girlfriend of John Dumelobullet
4 Pulse Fashion See what your favorite celebrities wore to John...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion Zylofon’s fashion icon, Sima Brew shows major...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s funeralbullet
7 Pulse Fashion 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion The trend of kente fashion among Ghanaian...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion All the times Benedicta Gafah Channeled...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion Moesha Boduong wishes you all happy new...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion The trend of kente fashion among Ghanaian celebrity brides
Zynnell Zuh Zynnell Zuh spends GHC 5,000 on her Ghana Make-Up Awards dress
Pulse Fashion 5 female Ghanaian celebrities who totally rocked African prints this week
Glitz And Glamour Photos from the Glitz 2Oth Issue Release party
Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, and Yvonne Okoro grace cover of Glitz Africa’s May issue
Actress Jessica Williams served us the best wedding gown inspiration
2018 Cannes Film Festival These Zylofon actors were among the worst dressed on the red carpet

Top Videos

1 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
2 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
3 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
4 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
5 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
6 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet

Fashion

Who Wore It Better? Selly Galley Vs. Hollywood Actress Evan Rachel Wood
Wardrobe Failure Meet your 10 worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala
Take Me To Church! Meet your best-dressed celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala
Moesha Boduong
Pulse Fashion These female celebrities are setting the pace for the fringe trend