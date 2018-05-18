news

Nana Ama Mcbrown occupies a very covetable spot in the Ghanaian entertainment and fashion industry.

She is beloved and respected by all, talented with a great personality and still totally on top of her game at 40 plus.

Mrs. Mensah is a boss actress, style influencer, TV host and everyone knows it. On and off the screens, Nana Ama’s high fashion sense delights and surprises us.

As the weekend is far approaching, we want to look some of her styles that brides can pull off and be the talk of town for weeks. Also, wedding guest can rock of these looks to make a bold fashion statement.

The best part of breaking out wearing white dress is that it's just so easy to wear with just about everything. From a classic white pump to a metallic sandal to a fun pop of color, it's all fair game.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.