Best-dressed celebrities at the launch of the 5th AFRIMA Awards

This is the first time AFRIMA will be hosted in Ghana and our favourites gave us wardrobe inspiration at the launch.
Top Ghanaian musicians including Sarkodie, Becca, Efya and 2face, Seyi Shay, Victoria Kimani among others represented Nigeria.
As they always say, music and fashion go hand in hand and our stars gave us impeccable style inspiration.
This is the first time Ghana is hosting this prestigious event and the female stars who graced the launch covered up stylishly for the historic day.
Incredible night last night... so for the first time the @afrimawards will be hosted in Ghana and I was honored last night to welcome the Whole Crew and These powerful African super stars to my homeland ... Guys you all welcome to Ghana and I'm looking forward to a very successful show ... Ghana let's support this ... big ups @iamseyishay @kuamieugene @kidimusic @salmamumin @victoriakimani @efya_nokturnal @fancy_gadam2 @yes_am.pretty @richiemensahgh @lexisbill @official2baba @small_god @iamsellybee @olisaadibua and more Outfit : @biglommoz_couture ...Music by @akwaboahmusic ft @iamseyishay
The male celebrities upped their fashion game and we are impressed with their looks too.