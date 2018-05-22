Best-dressed celebrities at the launch of the 5th AFRIMA Awards

news

Great African musicians gathered at the Plush Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel on Monday, May 21, 2018, for the launch of the 5th AFRIMA Awards.

Top Ghanaian musicians including Sarkodie, Becca, Efya and 2face, Seyi Shay, Victoria Kimani among others represented Nigeria.

As they always say, music and fashion go hand in hand and our stars gave us impeccable style inspiration.

This is the first time Ghana is hosting this prestigious event and the female stars who graced the launch covered up stylishly for the historic day.

The male celebrities upped their fashion game and we are impressed with their looks too.