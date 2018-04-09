Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Nadia Buari is shining bright in this blue dress


Nadia Buari is shining bright in this blue dress

Nadia Buari always raises the fashion bar whenever she posts on Instagram.

  • Published:
Nadia Buari play

Nadia Buari

(Cpixphotography2)
Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has been in the public eye after starring in  TV series Games People Play in late 2005. 

She has since marked different chapters in her life; won many prestigious awards in Ghana and beyond.

Nadia Buari’s fashion sense has evolved over the same period. She always raises the fashion bar whenever she posts on Instagram.

Nadia Buari play

Nadia Buari

(Cpixphotography2)

The mother-of-twins is undoubtedly a style gem with impeccable sartorial choices. The 35-year-old has shared some photos on social media and the fashion world is literally at a standstill.

Nadia is looking elegant in a blue floor-length dress by Maltiti collections.  The off-shoulder dress also has ruffles and we are in love with the yellow aesthetic flowers.

Nadia Buari play

Nadia Buari

(Cpixphotography2)

 

The ‘Beyonce’ star, glowed with her flawless makeup and long tresses. The apparel is just the perfect fit and the knee level is a bit lose so that you can walk confidently in high heels.

Nadia Buari play

Nadia Buari

(Cpixphotography2)

 

