5 style tips for plus size women

In the spirit of offering plus size women as many sartorial choices as possible, we have compiled style tips that they can apply to make an impeccable fashion statement.

Wear colorful outfits

There are no rules when it comes to color; shop for vibrant hues that complement your complexion. Go for vintage clothes, you can't go wrong with that.

Monochrome, also work wonders by creating one long, lean, continuous line but don't wear the same fabric from head to toe. It will make you look sloppy.

Follow trends

If you don’t have a stylist, take a close look at your contours and proportions of your body figure in a mirror. Each body type requires a different set of styling and clothing strategies before you can steal attention with your looks.

It is good to follow trends when you know your body shape so that you'll make any prominent body part less obvious, but still keep your waist defined to help you look trim.

Wear clothes that fit perfectly

Big clothes don’t look great on anyone; it rather makes you appear larger. Some plus size women ignorantly try to hide their body in layers and oversized clothes thinking that will make them look stunning.

Flaunt your shape in dresses that show your curves. There are fabrics on the market with the perfect amount of stretch to give a smooth and sexy look without riding up or looking too snug.

Choose the right undergarments

Underwears plays an important role in our looks. Your bra is especially important - it has to fit to keep your bust up and eliminate unevenness in your silhouette that will only distract the eye. Slip-on shapewear to give you the perfect silhouette.

Wear heels

If you’re not a high-heel gal, try on chunky or wedge shoes to slim your legs and body figure. Wearing high heels makes women very confident and fashionable any day.