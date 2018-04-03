Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

5 style tips for plus size women


Pulse Fashion 5 style tips for plus size women

Follow every style icon on Instgram for style inspirations. Don’t limit your search to only plus-size women.

  • Published:
Vivian Jill Lawrence, Roselyn Ngissah, Lydia Forson and Tracey Boakye play

Vivian Jill Lawrence, Roselyn Ngissah, Lydia Forson and Tracey Boakye
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In the spirit of offering plus size women as many sartorial choices as possible, we have compiled style tips that they can apply to make an impeccable fashion statement.

  • Wear colorful outfits

There are no rules when it comes to color; shop for vibrant hues that complement your complexion. Go for vintage clothes, you can't go wrong with that.

Lydia Forson play

Lydia Forson

Monochrome, also work wonders by creating one long, lean, continuous line but don't wear the same fabric from head to toe. It will make you look sloppy.

READ ALSO:How Ghanaian female celebrities slayed during the Easter holidays

  • Follow trends

If you don’t have a stylist, take a close look at your contours and proportions of your body figure in a mirror. Each body type requires a different set of styling and clothing strategies before you can steal attention with your looks.

Roselyn Ngissah play

Roselyn Ngissah

 

It is good to follow trends when you know your body shape so that you'll make any prominent body part less obvious, but still keep your waist defined to help you look trim.

  • Wear clothes that fit perfectly

Big clothes don’t look great on anyone; it rather makes you appear larger. Some plus size women ignorantly try to hide their body in layers and oversized clothes thinking that will make them look stunning.

Lydia Forson play

Lydia Forson

 

Flaunt your shape in dresses that show your curves. There are fabrics on the market with the perfect amount of stretch to give a smooth and sexy look without riding up or looking too snug.

READ ALSO:5 times Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband were just the perfect couple

  • Choose the right undergarments

play
 

Underwears plays an important role in our looks. Your bra is especially important - it has to fit to keep your bust up and eliminate unevenness in your silhouette that will only distract the eye. Slip-on shapewear to give you the perfect silhouette.

READ ALSO:Gifty Anti and her lovely daughter are giving us the perfect style inspiration in these photos

  • Wear heels

Vivian Jill Lawrence play

Vivian Jill Lawrence
 

If you’re not a high-heel gal, try on chunky or wedge shoes to slim your legs and body figure. Wearing high heels makes women very confident and fashionable any day.

Tracey Boakye play

Tracey Boakye

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 5 makeup mistakes every lady you must avoid Beauty Tips 5 makeup mistakes every lady you must avoid
Pulse Fashion: How Ghanaian female celebrities slayed during the Easter holidays Pulse Fashion How Ghanaian female celebrities slayed during the Easter holidays
Photos: Accra Fashion Week, breaking the style barrier like no other Photos Accra Fashion Week, breaking the style barrier like no other
Pulse Fashion: Outfit of the day- Portia Arthur Pulse Fashion Outfit of the day- Portia Arthur
Pulse Fashion: Selina Beb showcases kente at 2018 New Orleans Fashion Week Pulse Fashion Selina Beb showcases kente at 2018 New Orleans Fashion Week
Black Jesus: Ghanaian model depicts Jesus Christ in his photo-shoot Black Jesus Ghanaian model depicts Jesus Christ in his photo-shoot

Recommended Videos

Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style
Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle
Fashion: How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways Fashion How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s funeralbullet
2 Pulse Fashion 5 times Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband were just the...bullet
3 Pulse Fashion How to tie a head wrap in 3 fabulous waysbullet
4 Black Jesus Ghanaian model depicts Jesus Christ in his photo-shootbullet
5 Pulse Fashion Juliet Ibrahim's son is all grown up in these...bullet
6 Photos Accra Fashion Week, breaking the style barrier like no...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion How Ghanaian female celebrities slayed during...bullet
8 Just Beautiful These are photos of Kwame Despite’s wife...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown is our most fashionable...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion 5 rules to follow when wearing a suitbullet

Related Articles

Hilarious Ghanaians can't get enough of Asiedu Nketia's funeral outfit
Pulse Fashion Shatta Michy shows major cleavage in a body-hugging dress
Pulse Fashion Juliet Ibrahim's son is all grown up in these lovely photos
Pulse Fashion See how Ghanaian celebrities dress to weddings
Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown is our most fashionable celebrity for the month of March

Top Videos

1 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
2 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
3 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
4 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
5 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
6 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
7 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet

Fashion

Nana Addo rocked African prints
Pulse Fashion 7 times Nana Addo rocked African prints like no other President
Kyeiwaa and Koo Fori’s swag style
Pulse Fashion Kyeiwaa and Koo Fori’s 'swag' style will make your day
Hilarious Ghanaians can't get enough of Asiedu Nketia's funeral outfit
Stonebwoy
Pulse Fashion 7 Ghanaian male celebrities with outstanding feet game