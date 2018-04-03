news

Easter is all about eating, drinking and wearing our best dresses to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Whether you are visiting your family, hanging out with friends or going for parties, you need to look stylish. Choose the perfect apparels in your closet, comfy shoes, matching accessories and get your hair game to the next level.

Some Ghanaian celebrities celebrated 2018 Easter to the fullest and also gave us style goals we can wear throughout the year

Check out the photos below:

Selly Galley, actress and TV host looking hot in red.

Ghanaian singer, Michelle Diamond popularly called Michy looking flamboyant in white suit.

Media Personality, Berla Mundi redefining African print.

Photo model, Moesha Boduong flaunts her curves in vibrant hue apparel.

Actress, Fella Makafui looking casual and chic in this dress with matching heels.

Model and singer, Sister Deborah look stunning in this blue dress.

Actress, Priscilla Opoku looks sexy as always

Fashion icon and actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown giving us colour combination goals.

Style influencer and AirtelTigo communications Director, Gifty Bingley looks good in everything she wears.

Style mogul and actress, Jackie Appiah is teaching us how to look sporty and sleek as well.

Actress, Yvonne Nelson looks awesome in floral print.

Actress, Joselyn Dumas is looking regal and very fashionable in this photo.