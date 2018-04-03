Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

How Ghanaian female celebrities slayed during the Easter holidays


How Ghanaian female celebrities slayed during the Easter holidays

Check out our list of best-dressed female celebrities during the Easter holidays

Shatta Michy play

Shatta Michy
Easter is all about eating, drinking and wearing our best dresses to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Whether you are visiting your family, hanging out with friends or going for parties, you need to look stylish. Choose the perfect apparels in your closet, comfy shoes, matching accessories and get your hair game to the next level.

Some Ghanaian celebrities celebrated 2018 Easter to the fullest and also gave us style goals we can wear throughout the year

Check out the photos below:

Selly Galley, actress and TV host looking hot in red.

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

Ghanaian singer, Michelle Diamond popularly called Michy looking flamboyant in white suit.

Shatta Michy play

Shatta Michy

Media Personality, Berla Mundi redefining African print.

Berla Mundi play

Berla Mundi

Photo model, Moesha Boduong flaunts her curves in vibrant hue apparel.

Moesha Boduong play

Moesha Boduong

Actress, Fella Makafui looking casual and chic in this dress with matching heels.

Fella Makafui play

Fella Makafui

Model and singer, Sister Deborah look stunning in this blue dress.

Deborah Vanessa play

Deborah Vanessa

Actress, Priscilla Opoku looks sexy as always

Priscilla Opoku Agyemang play

Priscilla Opoku Agyemang

Fashion icon and actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown giving us colour combination goals.

Nana Ama Mcbrown play

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Style influencer and AirtelTigo communications Director, Gifty Bingley looks good in everything she wears.

Style mogul and actress, Jackie Appiah is teaching us how to look sporty and sleek as well.

Jackie Appiah play

Jackie Appiah

Actress, Yvonne Nelson looks awesome in floral print.

Yvonne Nelson play

Yvonne Nelson

Actress, Joselyn Dumas is looking regal and very fashionable in this photo.

Joselyn Dumas play

Joselyn Dumas

 

