5 Ghanaians making us proud in fashion around the world


5 Ghanaians making us proud in fashion around the world

Ghanaians in the diaspora are really putting their country on the world.

5 Ghanaians making us proud in fashion around the world

Enninful, Adwoah Aboah and Virgil
Keep the Blackstar shinning everywhere you find yourself!

In the past, the world of fashion was dominated by the whites and not an area where blacks usually thrived on the international front but there has been a paradigm shift.

The fashion spheres have taken a new form on the bigger stage where black excellence has taken its seat. Now, people of different race are being appreciated and given the platform to show the rest of the world what they are made of and some Ghanaians now occupy such space.

It is a new era and Ghana is making great strides in the world of fashion in diverse ways proving that Ghana is really the home of the most beautiful people in the world.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 Ghanaians making Ghanaian proud in fashion around the world

Edward Enninful

5 Ghanaians making us proud in fashion around the world

5 Ghanaians making us proud in fashion around the world

(Edward Enninful)
 

Edward Enninful is a British fashion stylist and editor-in-chief of British Vogue magazine. He was appointed fashion director of British fashion magazine “ i-D”  at the age of 18, a position he held for over two decades.

READ ALSO: Louis Vuitton names Ghanaian as its new artistic director

Virgil Abloh

5 Ghanaians making us proud in fashion around the world

5 Ghanaians making us proud in fashion around the world

(Virgil Abloh)
 

Virgil Abloh, the founder of the Haute streetwear label Off-White and a longtime creative director for Kanye West has now been named Louis Vuitton’s new artistic director.

Adwoa Aboah

5 Ghanaians making us proud in fashion around the world

5 Ghanaians making us proud in fashion around the world

(Adwoa Aboah)
 

Adwoa Caitlin Maria Aboah mostly known as Adwoa Aboah is a popular fashion model of Ghanaian descent. In December 2017 she appeared on the cover of British Vogue. She has also been on the cover of American Vogue, Vogue Italia, and i-D.

READ ALSO:5 rules to follow when wearing a suit

Ozwald Boateng

Ozwald Boateng

Ozwald Boateng

(Ozwald Boateng )
 

Ozwald Boateng OBE is an English fashion designer of Ghanaian descent, known for his trademark twist on classic British tailoring and bespoke style. He currently worked on Marvel’s now biggest productions ‘Black Panther’ as one of their designers.

Mimi Plange

Mimi Plange

Mimi Plange
 

Mimi Plange is a Ghanaian born fashion designer. She moved to America as a child where she has studied architecture and fashion, Mimi has worked on big personalities around the globe including the former First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama.

