Nana Akua Addo channeled Beyonce's Grammy look in these photos

news

The multiple award-winning style icon, Nana Akua Addo has shown her love to the world’s greatest living entertainer, Beyonce Knowles Carter as she channeled the queen’s 2018 Grammy look in recent photos.

The young diva shared some stunning photos of herself in an incredible hat which was worn on to match her black floor length dress sleeves dress.

READ ALSO:4 times Nana Akua Addo gave Hollywood stars like Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, tough style competition

This is a very similar look to Beyoncé’s much talked about 2018 Grammy look. She wore velvet custom Nicolas Jebran number with shoulder cutouts and double leg slits. She accessorized with Alain Mikli sunglasses, a giant saucer hat and drop Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Though the visual appeal of both comes of instantly clear, the story behind it may come as a surprise. The look is a ‘Black Panther’ inspired look as Beyoncé proved that by matching hers with a clutch in the form of a panther.

READ ALSO: Nana Akua Addo looking gorgeous in new set of photos

Nana Akua Addo also captioned her new set of pictures ‘Black Panther’ which gives us reasons to believe she took every bit of her look inspiration from Queen Bey.