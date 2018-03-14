Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Nana Ama Mcbrown shows off haircut in a style


We all can’t have enough of her beautiful hair transformation.

Top Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown, cuts off her hair in style and we are all here for it.

Nana Ama Mcbrown is part of few girls who would dare to deny this universal truth transcendent among women of all ages residing across the seemingly infinite expanse of the universe: There is no material possession in our lives rich with greater substance than our hair.

The actress took to her Instagram to share some beautiful photos of her self in her new hairstyle which is a buzz haircut, quite unusual and more of a brave move for her. The grace with which rocks her look makes her look sassier.

She matched her new hair which makes her look 10 years behind her age in a stylish white top with colorful African print pants. The apparel gave her a chic appeal. Her make up is also looking flawless as usual.

