Patapaa Amisty says his infamous attire is called #CoatVien

Patapaa addresses the reason for wearing the famous oversized suit.
According to him, the suit was bought by his management.
He wanted to be the talk of town after the VGMAs and that has been achieved.
Patapaa indicated that, from now, he intends to put on the oversized coat in order to gain the attention of Ghanaians and the world as a whole.
Patapaa mentioned that his coat is called “Coat Vien” and that he has more for Ghanaians in the coming days.
He indicated that as an entertainer, he is expected to relate very well with the public hence the reason why he always wants to look different.
On losing the most popular song of the year, he also indicated that he has left everything to God and has been motivated to do more for himself.