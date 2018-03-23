How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink)

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way
In Ghana, almost everyone loves asaana. And sometimes getting your hands 'dirty' yourself in the process brings more satisfaction.
Ingredients
Crushed corn
Sugar
Method:
1. Soak the crushed corn for 3 day to ferment
2. Boil the fermented corn on the hub for about 30-45 minutes.
3. When the foamy substance on the boiling corn is dried up then the corn is ready.
4. Pour sugar in a saucepan and heat until it's almost burnt.
5. Strain the water from the boiled corn and pour in the saucepan containing the sugar.
6. Use a muslin cloth or strainer to strain the chaff.
7. Allow to cool and store in refrigerator.
8. Serve with milk