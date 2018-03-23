Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink)


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way

In Ghana, almost everyone loves asaana. And sometimes getting your hands 'dirty' yourself in the process brings more satisfaction.

Ingredients

Crushed corn

Sugar

Method:

1. Soak the crushed corn for 3 day to ferment

2. Boil the fermented corn on the hub for about 30-45 minutes.

3. When the foamy substance on the boiling corn is dried up then the corn is ready.

4. Pour sugar in a saucepan and heat until it's almost burnt.

5. Strain the water from the boiled corn and pour in the saucepan containing the sugar.

6. Use a muslin cloth or strainer to strain the chaff.

7. Allow to cool and store in refrigerator.

8. Serve with milk

