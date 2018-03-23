How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink)

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

In Ghana, almost everyone loves asaana. And sometimes getting your hands 'dirty' yourself in the process brings more satisfaction.

Ingredients

Crushed corn

Sugar

READ ALSO:

Pulse Food How to prepare gingerbread brownies

Pulse Food How to prepare Tuo Zaafi and Ayoyo soup

Pulse Food How to prepare peanut butter soup this weekend

Method:

1. Soak the crushed corn for 3 day to ferment

2. Boil the fermented corn on the hub for about 30-45 minutes.

3. When the foamy substance on the boiling corn is dried up then the corn is ready.

4. Pour sugar in a saucepan and heat until it's almost burnt.

5. Strain the water from the boiled corn and pour in the saucepan containing the sugar.

6. Use a muslin cloth or strainer to strain the chaff.

7. Allow to cool and store in refrigerator.

8. Serve with milk