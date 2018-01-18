24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Okro is used in many recipes because it contains the essential nutrients that promote hair growth, prevents skin pigmentation and highly nutritious as well.

Check out this easy okro recipe

Ingredients

Okro

2 ½ teaspoons garlic paste

1 ½ ginger paste

1 ½ red chili powder

40g Cornflour

Vegetable oil

READ ALSO

How to prepare fried beans cake

How to prepare squid curry at home

How to prepare cheesy stuffed meatballs

How to prepare cheesy stuffed meatballs

Wash the okra and pat dry with kitchen towel.

Cut the top and slice in half lengthwise.

In a bowl, add the ginger, garlic paste to the okra and mix until coated.

In another bowl, mix salt, flours, and chili powder. Dip the coated okra into the flour mixture.

Heat enough oil over medium heat and deep fry okro until crispy.

Transfer okro to clean kitchen paper to drain the oil and serve.