Check out this easy okro recipe
Ingredients
Okro
2 ½ teaspoons garlic paste
1 ½ ginger paste
1 ½ red chili powder
40g Cornflour
Vegetable oil
Wash the okra and pat dry with kitchen towel.
Cut the top and slice in half lengthwise.
In a bowl, add the ginger, garlic paste to the okra and mix until coated.
In another bowl, mix salt, flours, and chili powder. Dip the coated okra into the flour mixture.
Heat enough oil over medium heat and deep fry okro until crispy.
Transfer okro to clean kitchen paper to drain the oil and serve.