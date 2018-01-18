Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Okro is high in Vitamin A.


How to prepare okro fries

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Okro fries

Okro fries (Photo credit - dukeshighgate)
Okro is used in many recipes because it contains the essential nutrients that promote hair growth, prevents skin pigmentation and highly nutritious as well.

Check out this easy okro recipe

Ingredients

Okro

2 ½ teaspoons garlic paste

1 ½  ginger paste

1 ½  red chili powder

40g Cornflour

Vegetable oil

Wash the okra and pat dry with kitchen towel.

Cut the top and slice in half lengthwise.

In a bowl, add the ginger, garlic paste to the okra and mix until coated.

In another bowl, mix salt, flours, and chili powder. Dip the coated okra into the flour mixture.

Heat enough oil over medium heat and deep fry okro until crispy.

Transfer okro to clean kitchen paper to drain the oil and serve.

