24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Squids contain sufficient copper that fulfills the 90% of the body’s requirement. Copper, being a trace mineral, is essential for absorbing, storing and metabolizing iron and stimulating the formation of red blood cells.

Recipe

How to prepare coconut squid curry

Cuisine

Ghanaian

Cooking time

45 minutes

Ingredients

Squid, chopped

Ginger, puree

Garlic, puree

Onion, puree

Lemon zest

Coconut milk

Curry powder

Scotch bonnet

Black pepper

READ ALSO:

How to prepare cheesy stuffed meatballs

How to prepare chicken curry

How to prepare hot Banga soup

How to make beef sauce

Method

Heat oil in a wok over medium heat and add onions.

Stir in ginger and garlic and allow to cook for 2 minutes.

Add squid and season with salt.

Add lemon zest and stir.

Add curry powder and coconut milk.

Allow to cook for 2 minutes and add your black pepper and scotch bonnet.

Leave to simmer for some minutes and serve with boiled rice or yam.