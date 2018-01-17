Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Squids contain sufficient copper that fulfills the 90% of the body’s requirement. Copper, being a trace mineral, is essential for absorbing, storing and metabolizing iron and stimulating the formation of red blood cells.
Recipe
How to prepare coconut squid curry
Cuisine
Ghanaian
Cooking time
45 minutes
Ingredients
Squid, chopped
Ginger, puree
Garlic, puree
Onion, puree
Lemon zest
Coconut milk
Curry powder
Scotch bonnet
Black pepper
READ ALSO:
How to prepare cheesy stuffed meatballs
Method
COCONUT SQUID CURRY Squid in coconut milk is my favorite curry. For this we just use very little ingredients. The coconut milk gives you a special taste to the squid. Simple but delicious For full video and , check link in bio and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more #emo#8J+Pvg==## ........ ........ ........ #Telande #telandevideos #squid #Telandeexperience #local #curry #foodblogging #Africa #seafood #africanfoodblogger #blogging #recipes #Westafrica #africanfood #africanrecipes #foodrecipes #african #food #foodie #food #savory
Heat oil in a wok over medium heat and add onions.
Stir in ginger and garlic and allow to cook for 2 minutes.
Add squid and season with salt.
Add lemon zest and stir.
Add curry powder and coconut milk.
Allow to cook for 2 minutes and add your black pepper and scotch bonnet.
Leave to simmer for some minutes and serve with boiled rice or yam.