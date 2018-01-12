news

Simple and delicious beef with mixed vegetables. You don't have to stick with these vegetables.

Change them to your personal taste. Try serving over rice or noodles.

Recipe

How to make beef sauce

Cuisine

International

Cooking time

20 minutes

Ingredients

8 ounces beef filet, cut into 1/2 inch strips

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh ginger root

1 green bell pepper , chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 (10.5 ounce ) can beef broth

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon white sugar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

salt and pepper to taste

READ ALSO:

Method :

In a large skillet over medium high heat, saute the beef slices in the oil for 5 minutes, or until well browned.

Add the onion, garlic and ginger and saute for 5 more minutes.

Then add the green bell pepper, carrot and beef broth. Reduce heat to low and let simmer.

Meanwhile, in a separate small bowl, combine the corn flour, sugar, soy sauce and oyster sauce, if desired.

Stir thoroughly, forming a smooth paste.

Slowly add this to the simmering beef and vegetables, stirring well, and let simmer to desired thickness. Season with salt and pepper to taste