Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Change them to your personal taste. Try serving over rice or noodles.
Recipe
How to make beef sauce
Cuisine
International
Cooking time
20 minutes
Ingredients
8 ounces beef filet, cut into 1/2 inch strips
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon chopped fresh ginger root
1 green bell pepper , chopped
1 carrot, chopped
1 (10.5 ounce ) can beef broth
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon white sugar
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon oyster sauce
salt and pepper to taste
READ ALSO:
Pulse Food How to prepare grilled pork chops
Pulse Food How to prepare pancakes in 10 minutes
Pulse Food How to prepare Panko calamari
Method :
In a large skillet over medium high heat, saute the beef slices in the oil for 5 minutes, or until well browned.
Add the onion, garlic and ginger and saute for 5 more minutes.
Then add the green bell pepper, carrot and beef broth. Reduce heat to low and let simmer.
Meanwhile, in a separate small bowl, combine the corn flour, sugar, soy sauce and oyster sauce, if desired.
Stir thoroughly, forming a smooth paste.
Slowly add this to the simmering beef and vegetables, stirring well, and let simmer to desired thickness. Season with salt and pepper to taste