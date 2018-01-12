Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Change them to your personal taste this weekend.


Pulse Food How to make beef sauce

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shredded-beef-sauce-10-1024x688.jpg play How to make beef sauce (How to make beef sauce)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Simple and delicious beef with mixed vegetables. You don't have to stick with these vegetables.

Change them to your personal taste. Try serving over rice or noodles.

Recipe

How to make beef sauce

Cuisine

International 

Cooking   time

20 minutes

Ingredients

8 ounces beef filet, cut into 1/2 inch strips

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh ginger root

1 green bell pepper , chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 (10.5 ounce ) can beef broth

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon white sugar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

salt and pepper to taste

shredd.jpg play How to make beef sauce (How to make beef sauce)

READ ALSO:

Pulse Food How to prepare grilled pork chops

Pulse Food How to prepare pancakes in 10 minutes

Pulse Food How to prepare Panko calamari

Method :

In a large skillet over medium high heat, saute the beef slices in the oil for 5 minutes, or until well browned.

Add the onion, garlic and ginger and saute for 5 more minutes.

Then add the green bell pepper, carrot and beef broth. Reduce heat to low and let simmer.

Meanwhile, in a separate small bowl, combine the corn flour, sugar, soy sauce and oyster sauce, if desired.

Stir thoroughly, forming a smooth paste.

Slowly add this to the simmering beef and vegetables, stirring well, and let simmer to desired thickness. Season with salt and pepper to taste

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare grilled pork chops Pulse Food How to prepare grilled pork chops
Pulse Food: How to prepare Panko calamari Pulse Food How to prepare Panko calamari
Pulse Food: How to prepare pancakes in 10 minutes Pulse Food How to prepare pancakes in 10 minutes
Pulse Food: How to prepare spicy cow foot Pulse Food How to prepare spicy cow foot
Pulse Food: How to prepare meaty macaroni at home Pulse Food How to prepare meaty macaroni at home
Pulse Food: How to make coconut cupcakes Pulse Food How to make coconut cupcakes

Recommended Videos

Vacationing: How to travel light for your Christmas vacation Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacation
Getaway: Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidays Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidays
X'mas: Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmas X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmas



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare meaty macaroni at homebullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare chili prawn sauce in 5 minutesbullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian fufu without poundingbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare pancakes in 10 minutesbullet
6 Pulse Food How to make beef saucebullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare grilled pork chopsbullet
8 Pulse Food How to make coconut cupcakesbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare chickpea stew the Ghanaian waybullet
10 DIY Recipes How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare Panko calamari
Pulse Food How to prepare chickpea stew the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food How to prepare spicy cow foot
Pulse Food How to prepare homemade caramel cake
Pulse Food How to prepare cheesy bread
Pulse Food How to prepare banana oatmeal muffins
Pulse Food How to prepare raspberry and almond cookies
Pulse Food How to prepare pancakes in 10 minutes
Pulse Food How to prepare grilled pork chops

Top Videos

1 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
2 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
3 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
4 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
5 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
6 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet

Food & Travel

Raspberry Almond Shortbread Thumbprint Cookies (Hoosier Homemade)
Pulse Food How to prepare raspberry and almond cookies
Banana chocolate chip muffins (Photo credit - Happy Healthy Mama)
Pulse Food How to prepare banana oatmeal muffins
Coconut-crusted shrimps
Pulse Food How to prepare coconut crusted shrimps
Bacon and eggs cup ( Photo credit - Frugal foodies Mama)
Pulse Food How to prepare bacon and egg cups