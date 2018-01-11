Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Pulse Food :  How to prepare grilled pork chops


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Grilled pork chops (Photo credit - Chef SiÁ ) play

Grilled pork chops (Photo credit - Chef SiÁ )
Recipe

How to grill pork chops the restaurant way

Cuisine

Ghanaian

Servings

4

Ingredients

1⁄3 cup light soy sauce

1⁄4 cup vegetable oil

3 tablespoons lemon pepper seasoning

2 garlic cloves, minced

6 pork loin chops, fat removed

Method

Mix all marinade ingredients.

Marinate for at least 2 hours.

Remove from marinade and cook over medium-high heat on a greased grill.

After 2 minutes grilling on a side, rotate chops 45 degrees for even cooking.

Turn over when juices pool on upper surface and meat appears to be cooked half-way through.

Don't grill the pork for no more than 15 minutes.

