Pulse Food :  How to prepare grilled pork chops

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Recipe

How to grill pork chops the restaurant way

Cuisine

Ghanaian

Servings

4

Ingredients

1⁄3 cup light soy sauce

1⁄4 cup vegetable oil

3 tablespoons lemon pepper seasoning

2 garlic cloves, minced

6 pork loin chops, fat removed

READ ALSO

How to prepare Panko calamari

How to prepare spicy cow foot

How to prepare meaty macaroni at home

How to prepare coconut crusted shrimps

Method

Mix all marinade ingredients.

Marinate for at least 2 hours.

Remove from marinade and cook over medium-high heat on a greased grill.

After 2 minutes grilling on a side, rotate chops 45 degrees for even cooking.

Turn over when juices pool on upper surface and meat appears to be cooked half-way through.

Don't grill the pork for no more than 15 minutes.