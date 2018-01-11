Pulse Food :  How to prepare grilled pork chops

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Recipe
How to grill pork chops the restaurant way
Cuisine
Ghanaian
Servings
4
Ingredients
1⁄3 cup light soy sauce
1⁄4 cup vegetable oil
3 tablespoons lemon pepper seasoning
2 garlic cloves, minced
6 pork loin chops, fat removed
Method
Mix all marinade ingredients.
Marinate for at least 2 hours.
Remove from marinade and cook over medium-high heat on a greased grill.
After 2 minutes grilling on a side, rotate chops 45 degrees for even cooking.
Turn over when juices pool on upper surface and meat appears to be cooked half-way through.
Don't grill the pork for no more than 15 minutes.