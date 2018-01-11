Pulse Food :  How to prepare Panko calamari

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

2 lbs cleaned squid, cut into rings

6 egg whites

3⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

2 1⁄2 cups panko breadcrumbs

Salt

Method

Crack eggs and separate the yolks from the whites

Whisk the egg whites and flour together until smooth.

Dip the calamari rings into the egg white batter.

Toss calamari rings in the panko.

In a deep fryer set at high temperature, fry the panko-coated calamari until golden, about 2 minutes. Season with kosher salt.