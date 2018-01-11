Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Pulse Food :  How to prepare Panko calamari


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  Published:
Panko Calamari (Photo credit - Chef SiÁ) play

Panko Calamari (Photo credit - Chef SiÁ)
Ingredients

2 lbs cleaned squid, cut into rings

6 egg whites

3⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

2 1⁄2 cups panko breadcrumbs

Salt

Method

Crack eggs and separate the yolks from the whites

Whisk the egg whites and flour together until smooth.

Dip the calamari rings into the egg white batter.

Toss calamari rings in the panko.

In a deep fryer set at high temperature, fry the panko-coated calamari until golden, about 2 minutes. Season with kosher salt.

