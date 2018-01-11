Pulse Food :  How to prepare Panko calamari

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Ingredients
2 lbs cleaned squid, cut into rings
6 egg whites
3⁄4 cup all-purpose flour
2 1⁄2 cups panko breadcrumbs
Salt
Method
Crack eggs and separate the yolks from the whites
Whisk the egg whites and flour together until smooth.
Dip the calamari rings into the egg white batter.
Toss calamari rings in the panko.
In a deep fryer set at high temperature, fry the panko-coated calamari until golden, about 2 minutes. Season with kosher salt.