Pulse Food :  How to prepare coconut crusted shrimps

Recipe

How to prepare coconut-crusted shrimps

Cooking time

30 minutes

Servings

4

Ingredients

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup sweetened shredded coconut

1 pound raw large shrimp, peeled and deveined with tails attached

Vegetable oil or coconut oil

Method

Combine flour, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl.

Beat the eggs in another bowl and put coconut in the third bowl.

Dip the shrimp into the flour, then the eggs, and then dredge the shrimp into the coconut.

Add enough oil to cover the bottom of a large skillet over medium heat.

Fry the coconut shrimp in batches - do not crowd them in the pan.

Flip after 2 minutes and fry the other side for 2 minutes or until golden brown.

Place the finished coconut shrimp on a plate lined with a paper towel as you fry the rest.

Serve with your favorite sweet chili sauce.