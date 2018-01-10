Pulse Food :  How to prepare meaty macaroni at home

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
How to prepare meaty macaroni
Cooking time
20 minutes
Servings
4
Ingredients
1(7 ounces) box macaroni and cheese mix
1⁄4cup milk
1⁄4cup butter
1⁄2lb ground beef
1⁄2cup onions, chopped
2celery ribs, chopped
1/4 cup green pepper, chopped
1/4 cup carrots, chopped
1⁄4cup bell pepper, chopped
1garlic cloves, minced
salt and pepper
Method
Prepare macaroni and cheese according to box directions, using salted water.
Marinate meat with onion, garlic, and spices for 10 minutes.
Heat oil in a wok over medium heat and saute onions for 2 minutes.
Add your seasoned meat and stir continuously until the meat is cooked.
Add extras such as additional grated cheese and veggies - peas, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms.
Add the cooked macaroni, mix and allow to simmer for 2 minutes.
Serve.