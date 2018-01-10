Pulse Food :  How to prepare meaty macaroni at home

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Recipe

How to prepare meaty macaroni

Cooking time

20 minutes

Servings

4

Ingredients

1(7 ounces) box macaroni and cheese mix

1⁄4cup milk

1⁄4cup butter

1⁄2lb ground beef

1⁄2cup onions, chopped

2celery ribs, chopped

1/4 cup green pepper, chopped

1/4 cup carrots, chopped

1⁄4cup bell pepper, chopped

1garlic cloves, minced

salt and pepper

Method

Prepare macaroni and cheese according to box directions, using salted water.

Marinate meat with onion, garlic, and spices for 10 minutes.

Heat oil in a wok over medium heat and saute onions for 2 minutes.

Add your seasoned meat and stir continuously until the meat is cooked.

Add extras such as additional grated cheese and veggies - peas, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms.

Add the cooked macaroni, mix and allow to simmer for 2 minutes.

Serve.