Pulse Food :  How to prepare chickpea stew the Ghanaian way


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Coconut milk chickpea stew (Photo credit - Telandeworld) play

Coconut milk chickpea stew (Photo credit - Telandeworld)
Recipe

How to prepare coconut milk chickpea stew

Cooking time

40 minutes

Servings

4

Ingredients

1 cup of Chickpea

Coconut oil

Coconut milk

Chilli powder

Fresh tomatoes chopped

Salt to taste

Method

 

Cook chickpea until very soft and set aside.

Heat coconut oil in a saucepan over medium heat and add onions.

Stir and add garlic paste after 2-3 minutes.

Add diced tomatoes, chili powder and let it cook for 5 minutes.

Add coconut milk, chopped carrots and stir continuously.

Add cooked chickpea and stir.

Allow to cook for 2-3 minutes and add salt to taste.

Cover to simmer for 2 minutes and serve with rice or yam.

