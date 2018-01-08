Pulse Food :  How to prepare chickpea stew the Ghanaian way

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Recipe
How to prepare coconut milk chickpea stew
Cooking time
40 minutes
Servings
4
Ingredients
1 cup of Chickpea
Coconut oil
Coconut milk
Chilli powder
Fresh tomatoes chopped
Salt to taste
READ ALSO
How to prepare raspberry and almond cookies
How to prepare coconut crusted shrimps
How to prepare homemade caramel cake
Method
COCONUT MILK CHICKPEA STEW For full video and , check link in bio and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more #emo#8J+Pvg==## ........ ........ ........ #Telande #telandevideos #snacks #Telandeexperience #local #pea #foodblogging #Africa #chickpea #africanfoodblogger #blogging #recipes #Westafrica #africanfood #africanrecipes #foodrecipes #african #food #foodie #food #savory
Cook chickpea until very soft and set aside.
Heat coconut oil in a saucepan over medium heat and add onions.
Stir and add garlic paste after 2-3 minutes.
Add diced tomatoes, chili powder and let it cook for 5 minutes.
Add coconut milk, chopped carrots and stir continuously.
Add cooked chickpea and stir.
Allow to cook for 2-3 minutes and add salt to taste.
Cover to simmer for 2 minutes and serve with rice or yam.