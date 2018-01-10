Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Pulse Food :  How to prepare spicy cow foot


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Nkwobi: Spicy Cow Foot (Photo credit - Matsecooks) play

Nkwobi: Spicy Cow Foot (Photo credit - Matsecooks)
Ingredients

2kg (4.4 lbs) cow foot (cut into sizeable pieces)

20cl (200ml) Palm Oil

1 tablespoon powdered edible potash

2 tablespoons ground crayfish/ salmon

2 habanero peppers

2 medium onion

2 cloves of garlic, paste

Ginger, paste

2 seasoning cubes

Salt

Method

Wash and put the cow foot chunks in a pot.

Season meat with garlic, ginger, onions and all seasoning powder.

While the meat is cooking, heat palm oil in a saucepan over medium heat.

Pour in the potash mixture (sieved) into the oil.

Continue stirring as the palm oil turns yellow.

Add the ground crayfish, pepper and stir very well.

Check the meat if all the water has dried and added to the palm oil mixture.

Leave to simmer for a minute and garnish with cut onions.

