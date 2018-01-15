news

Ingredients

Palm oil

Beef

Dry Fish

Vegetable: Scent Leaves for Ofe Akwu or dried and crushed bitter leaves for Delta-style Banga Soup

2 medium onions

2 tablespoons ground crayfish

Salt

Chilli Pepper

Ogiri Okpei (Iru)

READ ALSO

How to prepare chicken curry

How to prepare grilled pork chops

How to make beef sauce

How to prepare spicy cow foot

Method

Set the pot of palm fruit extract on the stove and start cooking at high heat.

Leave to boil till you notice come red oil at the surface of the Banga Stew.

If you think that the Banga Soup is watery, cook till the soup has thickened to the consistency you like for your stews.

Now, add the beef, dry fish and stock, the onions, crayfish, and pepper and leave to boil very well.

Add the scent leaves or other vegetable and salt to taste. Leave to simmer for about 2 mins.

The Banga Soup is done. Serve with White Rice or use the Delta-style Banga Soup to eat Starch, Garri, Semolina, Amala or Pounded Yam.

Source: allnigerianrecipes.com