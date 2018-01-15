24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

Ground beef

1 onion, grated

2 cloves of garlic, grated

½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

¼ tsp cumin

150g cheese, grated

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

3/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tbsp pomegranate molasses

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp olive oil to fry

2 tbsp parsley, minced

Method

Make mini balls from grated cheese and wait in a freezer for 30 minutes.

Season meat with grated onion and garlic.

Add salt, black pepper, and cumin and mix until combined well.

Cover it and chill for 30 minutes.

Scoop out balls from the mixture, flatten it and place mini cheese balls in the middle.

Pat meatballs firmly together in a round shape.

Heat olive oil in an iron skillet and cook meatballs for about 10 minutes turning them over occasionally.

Mix honey and pomegranate molasses and add it to the pan when the meatballs are almost done.

Let them get caramelized and have a shiny outer side.

A little cheese might ooze when frying, don’t worry.

Serve hot with a little-minced parsley on the top.