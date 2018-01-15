Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

DIY Recipes


Pulse Food How to prepare cheesy stuffed meatballs

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

Ground beef

1 onion, grated

2 cloves of garlic, grated

½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

¼ tsp cumin

150g cheese, grated

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

3/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tbsp pomegranate molasses

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp olive oil to fry

2 tbsp parsley, minced

READ ALSO

How to prepare hot Banga soup

How to prepare grilled pork chops

How to prepare chicken curry

How to prepare Panko calamari

Method

Make mini balls from grated cheese and wait in a freezer for 30 minutes.

Season meat with grated onion and garlic.

Add salt, black pepper, and cumin and mix until combined well.

Cover it and chill for 30 minutes.

Scoop out balls from the mixture, flatten it and place mini cheese balls in the middle.

Pat meatballs firmly together in a round shape.

Heat olive oil in an iron skillet and cook meatballs for about 10 minutes turning them over occasionally.

Mix honey and pomegranate molasses and add it to the pan when the meatballs are almost done.

Let them get caramelized and have a shiny outer side.

A little cheese might ooze when frying, don’t worry.

Serve hot with a little-minced parsley on the top.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare hot Banga soup Pulse Food How to prepare hot Banga soup
Pulse Food: How to prepare chicken curry Pulse Food How to prepare chicken curry
Pulse Food: How to make beef sauce Pulse Food How to make beef sauce
Pulse Food: How to prepare grilled pork chops Pulse Food How to prepare grilled pork chops
Pulse Food: How to prepare Panko calamari Pulse Food How to prepare Panko calamari
Pulse Food: How to prepare pancakes in 10 minutes Pulse Food How to prepare pancakes in 10 minutes

Recommended Videos

Vacationing: How to travel light for your Christmas vacation Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacation
Getaway: Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidays Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidays
X'mas: Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmas X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmas



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to make beef saucebullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare chicken currybullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare meaty macaroni at homebullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare hot Banga soupbullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare chili prawn sauce in 5 minutesbullet
7 DIY Recipes How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare cheesy stuffed meatballsbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare grilled pork chopsbullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare pancakes in 10 minutesbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare hot Banga soup
Pulse Food How to prepare spicy cow foot
Pulse Food How to prepare banana oatmeal muffins
Pulse Food How to prepare coconut crusted shrimps
Pulse Food How to prepare meaty macaroni at home
Pulse Food How to make beef sauce
Pulse Food How to prepare chicken curry

Top Videos

1 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
2 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
3 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
4 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
5 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
6 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet

Food & Travel

Nkwobi: Spicy Cow Foot (Photo credit - Matsecooks)
Pulse Food How to prepare spicy cow foot
coconut 2.jpg
Pulse Food How to make coconut cupcakes
Ghanaian fufu (Photo credit - Spruce)
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian fufu without pounding
Coconut milk chickpea stew (Photo credit - Telandeworld)
Pulse Food How to prepare chickpea stew the Ghanaian way