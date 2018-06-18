How to prepare sweet potato 'Etɔ'

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Sweet Potatoes
Pepper
Onions
Palm oil
Roasted groundnut
Avocado
Boiled eggs
Peel potatoes and boil in salt water.
Grind pepper and onions in asanka until smooth.
Saute onions in palm oil and add to pepper sauce.
Stir in cooked potatoes and mash.
Add mixture to mashed plantain and mix thoroughly.
Garnish with roasted groundnut, sliced avocado and boiled eggs.