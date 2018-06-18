How to prepare sweet potato 'Etɔ'

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Back to Article

Back to Article

news

Ingredients

Sweet Potatoes

Pepper

Onions

Palm oil

Roasted groundnut

Avocado

Boiled eggs

READ ALSO

Pulse Food How to make lemon cupcakes

Pulse Food How to make crunchy cocoyam chips

Pulse Foods How to prepare 'Agbeli kaklo'

Pulse Food How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian way

Method

Peel potatoes and boil in salt water.

Grind pepper and onions in asanka until smooth.

Saute onions in palm oil and add to pepper sauce.

Stir in cooked potatoes and mash.

Add mixture to mashed plantain and mix thoroughly.

Garnish with roasted groundnut, sliced avocado and boiled eggs.