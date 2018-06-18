Pulse.com.gh logo
How to prepare sweet potato 'Etɔ'


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Sweet potato Eto play

Sweet potato Eto

(Telandeworld)
  • Ingredients

Sweet Potatoes

Pepper

Onions

Palm oil

Roasted groundnut

Avocado

Boiled eggs

  • Method

Peel potatoes and boil in salt water.

Grind pepper and onions in asanka until smooth.

Saute onions in palm oil and add to pepper sauce.

Stir in cooked potatoes and mash.

Add mixture to mashed plantain and mix thoroughly.

 Garnish with roasted groundnut, sliced avocado and boiled eggs.

