How to make crunchy cocoyam chips


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Crunchy cocoyam and hot pepper sauce play

Crunchy cocoyam and hot pepper sauce

(Kitchen Muse)
  • Ingredients

Tuber of cocoyam

Vegetable oil

Salt

Method

Cut the yam into circles, and then cut into wide rectangles, after which you cut it into thin rectangles in the shape of potato chips.

Have a bowl of salt water ready, and drop the yam chips into the bowl as soon as you cut them.

Heat enough oil in a wok under medium heat and fry the cocoyam. Transfer to a paper towel and serve with pepper sauce.

