How to make crunchy cocoyam chips

news

Ingredients

Tuber of cocoyam

Vegetable oil

Salt

READ ALSO

How to prepare spicy chicken nuggets

How to make salmon patties

How to prepare coconut macaroons

How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian way

Method

Cut the yam into circles, and then cut into wide rectangles, after which you cut it into thin rectangles in the shape of potato chips.

Have a bowl of salt water ready, and drop the yam chips into the bowl as soon as you cut them.

Heat enough oil in a wok under medium heat and fry the cocoyam. Transfer to a paper towel and serve with pepper sauce.