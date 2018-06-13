How to make crunchy cocoyam chips

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Tuber of cocoyam
Vegetable oil
Salt
Method
Cut the yam into circles, and then cut into wide rectangles, after which you cut it into thin rectangles in the shape of potato chips.
Have a bowl of salt water ready, and drop the yam chips into the bowl as soon as you cut them.
Heat enough oil in a wok under medium heat and fry the cocoyam. Transfer to a paper towel and serve with pepper sauce.