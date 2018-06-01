Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian way


Pulse Food How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian way

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian way play

How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian way
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredeints


4 Tablespoon plain flour
1 Tablespoon margarine
3 Tablespoons Mixed Veggies
1/2 onion chopped
1 medium sized Chicken breast (chopped)
Egg white as binding agent
Salt
Maggie cube
Black Pepper
Oil for deep frying

READ ALSO:

Pulse Food Quick chilli chicken recipe you have to try tonight

Pulse Food How to prepare coconut macaroons

Pulse Food How to prepare snail stew

How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian way play

How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian way

 

Method:


1. Pour the plain flour into the mixing bowl
2. Add the salt to taste
3. Add the margarine/1 Table vegetable oil and mix well
4. Add cold water to make a soft dough
5. Allow dough to rest and prepare the stuffing
6. Put your saucepan on the hub and add about a table spoon of oil
7 Add the onion and fry for about a min
8. Add the chopped chicken breast
9. Allow to cook through for about 5min, whiles turning intermittently.
10. Add the mixed veggies and allow on for another 5 min
11. Add a little water to make it saucy
13. Add a little gravy powder/ flour to keep it more like gravy sauce
14. Allow the sauce to cool
15. Take the dough and with the rolling pin on the board or work surface, roll the dough till its very flat and light.
16. Cut the dough into good sizes
17. Use egg whit as a sticking agent and with the pastry brush, brush the egg whilt over the pastruies
18. Put in the fillings on the individual doughs and fold them nicely, making sure all ends are nicely tucked in.
19. Egg wash the rolls
20. Deep fry the rolls in hot frying oil, so they don’t go soggy
21. Remove when golden brown and allow to cook.
22. Serve with shito or a sauce of choice or on it’s on.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: Quick chilli chicken recipe you have to try tonight Pulse Food Quick chilli chicken recipe you have to try tonight
Pulse Food: Think rice is boring? Try fried plantain and hot pepper sauce for lunch Pulse Food Think rice is boring? Try fried plantain and hot pepper sauce for lunch
Pulse Food: How to prepare snail stew Pulse Food How to prepare snail stew
Pulse Food: How to prepare coconut macaroons Pulse Food How to prepare coconut macaroons
Pulse Food: How to prepare beans stew and riped plantain Pulse Food How to prepare beans stew and riped plantain
Pulse Food: How to make salmon patties Pulse Food How to make salmon patties

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew
Food 101: How to prepare eko-egbe mi Food 101 How to prepare eko-egbe mi
Food 101: How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew Food 101 How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to make cookies at homebullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare spicy chicken nuggetsbullet
3 Pulse Food Quick chilli chicken recipe you have to try tonightbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare coconut macaroonsbullet
5 Pulse Food How to make the perfect milkshake at homebullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare Spaghetti jollofbullet
8 Say Cheers 5 Ghanaian local drinks that could replace your...bullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare beef fried ricebullet

Related Articles

Royal Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return wedding gifts worth millions
Relationship Tips 5 red flags to look out for before the first date
Relationship Tips 3 ways to deal with a difficult mother-in-law during wedding planning
Relationship Tips 5 smart ways to find out if your partner is cheating on you
Pulse Wedding More photos from Duncan-Williams' son's star-studded wedding
Relationship Tips 5 signs your boyfriend is cheating on you
Photos 5 inspiring bridal looks from Ghanaian designer, Sima Brew
Video King Promise performs CCTV at Duncan Williams' son's wedding
Relationship Tips 5 reasons why couples who cuddle more are happier
Royal Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return wedding gifts worth millions

Top Videos

1 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
2 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
3 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
4 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
5 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet
6 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
7 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
8 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
9 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all...bullet
10 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet

Food & Travel

Pulse Ghana How to prepare lasagna
Pan fried and perfectly spiced Lambs liver
Pulse Food How to prepare pan-fried lamb liver
Pawpaw stew
Pulse Food How to prepare pawpaw stew
How to prepare vanilla ice milk
Pulse Food How to prepare vanilla ice milk