3 ways to deal with an unemployed husband


3 ways to deal with an unemployed husband

Check out simple ways to motivate your spouse to get up and find a job.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man watching TV

Man watching TV
If you partner spends fewer hours searching for a job and more hours watching movies and football, then you must fix the issue or become the breadwinner till he hits a jackpot.

Instead of getting mad, you must continue to bite your tongue, not saying anything, because you don’t want to nag your spouse for being unemployed or being lazy.

5 things every father should do for their girl child

  • Communicate your frustrations but don’t nag

Look for the right time and place to communicate with your partner to find a job. Don’t criticise him too much, let him feel that you care about him and you just want him to support the family. Most people respond better to positive affirmation than negativity.

  • Find something to praise

Always praise your partner for the good things he does for the family even if it doesn’t bring money to pay bills. Compliment him each and every time he helps with house chores or does something positive to support the family.

Encourage that behavior. Your encouragement could help your spouse create some more productive habits.

4 signs you should give up on pursuing the girl you like

  • Offer to do the work together

 If your spouse is lazy when it comes to keeping the home tidy, find projects that you can do together which will also give you a chance to communicate and spend quality time together. The shared experience could create some healthier habits for you both.

5 things you must say goodbye to after you get married
Relationship Tips 5 things you must say goodbye to after you get married
Pulse couple
Relationship Tips 4 signs you should give up on pursuing the girl you like
Pulse man
For Couples 4 ways for men to improve their sexual performance
Pulse couple
Relationship Tips 5 compliments that every woman can’t resist