5 things every father should do for their girl child

news

Today, more and more fathers have realized the importance of spending quality time with their family especially their kids.

Taking an active role in your child's life is a unique experience that will always linger in your hearts forever.

Dress them for school

Every child always sees his or her father a role model and abide strictly by their rules. It is always motivating to spend early morning with your dad and listen to his stories and inside jokes. It puts them in a good mood for the day and they are likely to achieve all of their endeavors.

READ ALSO: 5 simple ways to be the best dad ever

Play football with them

Aside from nurturing their children to be responsible adults, fathers should hang out with their girls. Engage in educative and fun activities such as playing football, chess, scrabble among others to create sweet memories.

Take them to the saloon

Taking your girl to the salon to fix her hair is the coolest thing any dad can do for her daughter. It gives your wife some alone time to relax and you earn the admiration of women in the saloon.

Prepare breakfast for them on weekend

Make every weekend memorable for the family. Cook for the family, it might not taste sumptuous as their mother’s meals but they will cherish the time spent cooking with you.

READ ALSO: 10 words every father should say to his daughter every day

Sex education

Young people have the right to lead healthy lives. It is the responsibility of the father to provide them with honest, age-appropriate comprehensive sexual health education is a key part in helping them take personal responsibility for their health and well-being.