5 common habits that could break relationships


5 common habits that could break relationships

Take notice of these things we constantly ignore in our love lives that jeopardize bonds.

Whether it’s a friendship or a love relationship, it will never be perfect, no matter how hard you and your significant other or your friend try.

Remember, a happy relationship is not all about flowers and cozy dinners. To have a satisfying and lasting bond which makes both people feel happy, the partnership needs clarity in communication, respect for each other, and last but not the least, good habits.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 common habits that could break relationships.

1. Not giving each other enough space

When you are in love, you may want to do everything together. That might be fine early on in the relationship but as you go along in life, too much of togetherness may damage the relationship instead of helping it. A little bit of me time for both will help you to enhance the relationship and at the same time value the time you get to spend with each other.

2. Constantly talking about your ex

Once you are in a committed relationship you may be expected to be upfront with your partner about your previous affairs. However, it should not get down to constantly mentioning him/her in your conversations. Furthermore, comparing your current partner with your ex could result in major cracks in the relationship.

3. Being a control freak

Trying to control your partner is not fair. Relationships are supposed to be based on equality and should not tilt more towards one partner more than the other. Remember that your partner is a grown-up independent individual who has complete autonomy to take the decisions of his/her life.

4. Bringing up their past

There is always a reason why someone’s past is their past and not the present. Usually, it is hard for people to recreate the past without feeling the agony or pain that comes with it. If it’s a healthy past then sure it’s never bad to have a little trip down the happy old times but if it’s something that might make them feel uncomfortable then you should know better.

5. Spying

When two people want to make it work, trust is key. Have confidence in your mate and respect their privacy: Don’t snoop through texts, emails, or bedroom drawers. (Definitely, don’t use this!)

