5 simple ways to keep your man happy everyday

Don’t use sex as a bartering chip

Don’t deny him sex because he refused to do something for you or he didn’t get you anything on your birthday unless you want your significant other to think you consider sex a chore.

Trust him

Trust should be one of the strong pillars of your relationship. If your gut feeling tells you that your partner is cheating, have a respectful and honest conversation with him. That is a good start instead of invading his privacy and asking close friends about his relationship with others. It creates suspicion.

Make your partner a priority

Spend more time with significant other. Let them know how much you love and appreciate them.

Taking time out of your day to send a sweet text or order lunch from his favorite restaurant is a simple way to remind him he’s always on your mind.

Flirt with him

Keep the love and passion alive in your relationship. Invest in your looks; buy sexy lingerie to seduce him in the bedroom. Go on dates, try new things together, and travel often just for fun and try new sex positions to spice up your sex life. A little sexting never hurts, either.

Support him

Give him a shoulder to lean on when he is going through a rough phase in life. Be his greatest cheerleader when he wants to start something new. Pamper him always and he will treat you special. Show appreciation for the little things he does for you.