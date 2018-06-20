Pulse.com.gh logo
5 romantic at-home date nights


Relationship Tips 5 inexpensive date night ideas that don't require leaving your home

Date nights that you can do from your very own home.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Couple cooking play

Couple cooking
  • Exchange massages

 Unlike going to the salon, couples' massages are two-sided and totally free.

  • Play video games

If your partner is a fan of video games like PS4 console, he can give you quick tutorial and spend the night competing against each other over popcorn and drinks. You can also download the same game on your phones and play against each other.

  • Prepare new recipe

What is the one dish you have always wished to order but feared it might turn out different? Buy all the needed ingredients and prepare this new recipe with your significant other.

  • Play board games

Game nights don't have to be for families. Classic games like Monopoly, Scrabble, and Twister can actually be really fun. Or, to add an adult twist, you can play a strip version of just about anything.

  • 5. Ask each other these questions

Write down 10 important questions that can strengthen your bond. Answer all questions honestly if you want to move your relationship to the next stage.

