Melt his or her anger with these cute ways of saying sorry.

5 romantic ways to genuinely say you’re sorry to your lover

Have you ever felt stuck and wanted some genuine way to say I'm sorry? We all truly make mistakes and sometimes we disappoint our loved ones unintentionally.

Honestly, small disputes happen in every relationship, but admitting that you are wrong and saying sorry is an important step to make your relationship healthy and happy one.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 8 romantic ways to genuinely say you’re sorry to your lover.

1.Acknowledge our fault

When you realize that it’s your fault then try to accept that. If you accept your mistake and show him your sincerity then, you will surely be forgiven. Main thing is how you do. Not anything else than that.

2. Go on record

Make a special audio recording for your boyfriend or girlfriend. Start that with a small sorry message. Say that you are sorry and you will take care of such things in the future. Say that you want to relive the old moments with them and how much you love them. Along with that add a few apology songs. And, then you can add few songs which are your partner’s favorite.

3. Ask how to make it up

You can ask the person how you can prove that you are seriously sorry for what had happened. It may force him to think that you are genuinely accepting your mistake. You can try it. It can change his mind for sure.

4. Posting pictures with him in social media

Posting a picture with the love of your life feels awesome. But for the guy, it makes him drives crazy. He will feel how special he is in her life. In return, he might accept your apology and by chance can see your dedication. Have a try.

5. Leave the note somewhere your significant other will see.

If your schedules don’t match, don’t worry, you can leave them a little surprise for when they wake up. Leave your note on his/her nightstand, bathroom mirror or even on the kitchen counter to make their day start off with a slightly lighter heart.

