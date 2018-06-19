Pulse.com.gh logo
4 ways to keep the romance alive after having a baby


The baby should be on top of your priority but you must also find creative ways to spice up your relationship.

  • Go on dates

After baby comes along, date night becomes difficult if your mother or in-law doesn’t sacrifice to take care of the baby. Finding the right babysitter may seem like a hassle but it’s totally worth it. You can order takeaway, put the baby to bed and enjoy each other companionship at the comfort of your home.

  • Do things together

Make sweet memories everytime that your partner is home. Do house chores together, share inside jokes and talk about how to spice up your relationship. Inside of spending huge sums at the restaurant, cook your favorite meals at home.

  • Don’t stop the sex

Take advantage of the baby’s nap time and have orgasm guaranteed quickies. There is no reason to stop having sex just because you’ve had a baby. This will make the lovemaking spontaneous and fun. Just make sure you wear undergarments that allows easy access.

  • Make use of technology

You can stay in touch via technology such as texting or calling each other sometime during the day. This will help strengthen your bond. Tell you're significant other how much you love them or can’t wait to see them make them feel loved.

