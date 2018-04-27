Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 times Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy looked inseparable


Michy met Wale when she was seventeen and they began a relationship the first day they met

In the early hours of Monday, April 16, 2018, celebrity couple, Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy, caused a stir on social media with posts that seemed to suggest their relationship hit the rocks.

Though speculations generated from their post suggested their breakup, most social media users still don’t buy the presumption that there is a feud between the baby mama, Shatta Michy and the dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

The disbelief of netizens on this matter is not only based on the duo not giving a confirmation on the issue but because it looks too seems so unbelievable.The two have been seen countless times in a happy state which always created the perfect love life picture to us.

Pulse.com.gh brings to 5 times Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy looked inseparable.

