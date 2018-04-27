Michy met Wale when she was seventeen and they began a relationship the first day they met
Though speculations generated from their post suggested their breakup, most social media users still don’t buy the presumption that there is a feud between the baby mama, Shatta Michy and the dancehall king, Shatta Wale.
The disbelief of netizens on this matter is not only based on the duo not giving a confirmation on the issue but because it looks too seems so unbelievable.The two have been seen countless times in a happy state which always created the perfect love life picture to us.
Pulse.com.gh brings to 5 times Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy looked inseparable.
