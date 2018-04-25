I’m single and free from oppression -Shatta Michy

news

The baby mama of Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has changed the bio on her Instagram page.

Shatta Michy formerly indicated on her Instagram bio that she was an SM Boss Lady.

However, she has changed the former status to “Mother. Singer. Humanitarian…Single and free oppression.”

Shatta Michy accused Shatta Wale of beating him.

Michelle Diamond took a photo of herself with a bruise on her forehead to Instagram and indicated in the post that Shatta Wale had assaulted her.

She also indicated that Shatta Wale is ungrateful, and a hypocrite who always beats her and later apologizes.

Subsequently, Shatta Wale also posted to Facebook in what seems like a response to the abuse saga saying: “When a woman chase you with a Knife ..DAWG AM …..!!!!!! Boys be wise….Am done...The wise will understand!!!!!!!!”

Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy have been together for over a decade and they have a son by name Majesty. Until now, their relationship seems like a perfect one in the eyes of the public.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king came back and wrote on Facebook "419" and released a song bearing the same title.

However, Michy’s new bio could be confirming a breakup.