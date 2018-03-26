Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 ways to tell if it’s real love or just sex


Relationship Tip 5 ways to tell if it’s real love or just sex

These signs provide clues to their true feelings.

Sexual attraction and love can cause strong reactions, but it’s sometimes difficult to tell which one it is.

Love is a pretty powerful drug. When you feel it, you really feel it. It can suspend time, making the whole world seem still except for you two.

But there's a vast difference between love and sexual attraction. True love knows no depth. It's an endless tunnel that sweeps you up in the whirlwind and you're never quite free from it. It stays with you. And you hope this person will too.

Pulse.com.gh brings you ways to tell if it’s real love or just sex.

Your time together is all spent in bed

Do you go out together to public places where the idea is to have fun or get to know each other better? Or do you mostly “hang out” at home where sex is instantly available?

READ ALSO: 5 simple things you two can do to grow your relationship

You are lovers, but not really friends.

The sex is really good, maybe even great. But what else do you have in common? What would you talk about if one of you were physically incapacitated after an accident? Do you know personal details about them that their most casual friends don’t also know? If you have trouble answering questions like these, chances are sex is standing in for deeper connection,

He or she wants to leave when sex is done.

Lust alone is often all it takes to draw lovers together. But when the sex is done, lust by itself can produce the reverse reaction — like magnets that cling together until you flip them to opposing poles. If either of you can’t stick around to cuddle or spend the rest of the evening together, then the potential for real love is probably small.

READ ALSO:Why it's unimportant to ask for your girl's body count

You say ‘yes’ to sex to keep someone around.

When you’ve just started dating someone new, there may come a moment when it’s clear he or she expects sex as the next step — and that their interest may wane if you don’t agree. Saying yes can be an easy way to avoid asking the question: Why do you feel their interest might sag?

The effort

You go to great lengths and make an effort to improve the relationship, and play a conscious part in trying to please your partner and make them feel loved and special.

