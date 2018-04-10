Home > News > Business >

3 million Ghanaians use Ghanapost GPS


The Chief Commercial Officer of  Ghanapost Jonathan Ansah said their expectation for the first 3 months was 100,000 downloads. However, it was oversubscribed as about 400,000 people downloaded the App within the period.

The management of the Ghanapost GPS has revealed that an estimated number of 3 million Ghanaians use the address system out of the total population of 29 million people.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Chief Commercial Officer of  Ghanapost Jonathan Ansah said they exceeded their target for downloads in the first 3 months.

He said their expectation for the first 3 months was 100,000 downloads. However, it was oversubscribed as about 400,000 people downloaded the App within the period.

“So far about 700,000 households have downloaded the App and we believe that in every household you have between 3 and 4 people in there so if you extrapolate, we have about three million people using the App right now. And we believe that three million out of a 29 million population is encouraging. We had an expectation of 100,000 downloads in the first three months but we did around 400,000 which is impressive,” he said.

He added that with such a good beginning the management is confident about the success of the App going forward.

In a related development, Mr Ansah disclosed that the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has started using the App to enhance its operations.

“The Director General of SSNIT indicated this morning that they have started using the Digital Address System. They have incorporated it into their processes. I am sure the directive from the Chief of Staff is to make the use of the Digital Address more formal. The agencies will have to comply. The Digital Address was to formalize and digitize the economy.”

The digital address system was launched in Accra in October 2017. Many Ghanaians criticised the system claiming it was a waste of public funds since it cost some $2.5 million. Others argued that it is not as efficient as the google map which is free, provided the user has data.

The system was designed by Ghanaian information technology firm, Vokacom. It is expected to provide every Ghanaian with an effective means of addressing using an information technology application.

