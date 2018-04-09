GJA implements Affordable Housing Project for Ghanaian journalists

news

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Koans Estate to build 100 cluster houses for its members at affordable prices.

This was first mentioned by the GJA President Affail Monney in December 2017, at the GJA awards ceremony.

The President of GJA Affail Monney said: “many sceptics who heard of this project for the first time at the GJA awards ceremony last December dismissed it as one of those high blood pressure words but anaemia of action.”

He continued, “In reality today is the day of action and not perpetration of gratitude.”

The president said the association is taking this key step to address what he described as “one of the critical needs of journalists which is decent accommodation.”

“With sixty-thousand cedis, a journalist can own a two bedroom house, he can also acquire a three bedroom house for eighty-thousand cedis at the GJA media Village."

“It is needless to state that similar facilities are jaw-droppingly expensive in certain real estate and gated communities,” Mr Monney added.

The 100 cluster of houses to be sited at the ‘GJA Media Village’ is expected to go for GH¢60.000.00 for two bedrooms without a hall and GH¢80.000.00 for two bedrooms with a hall.

The first batch of the 100 cluster houses will be at Eastern hill at Pampanso near Nsawam.